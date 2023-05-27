Bong Memorial Center Held Outdoor Community Gathering

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — It was a sunny and hot day, perfect to get outside and enjoy some hot dogs. Over at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, people gathered for a memorial day picnic where they could also tour the center for free.

The Bong Center has been telling the stories of veterans since 2002 with exhibits highlighting the events of past wars and veterans. Outside the center, people had the chance to talk to and interact with veterans and people were able to see inside the tank that sits outside.

“Memorial Day is one of a big days for us at the Bong Center,” said Executive Director John Gibley. “We’re always thinking about veterans and what we can do to acknowledge them and that sort of thing. We tell all veteran stories.”

On Monday, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center plans to hold a service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Superior at 10:30 a.m., before holding their own flag ceremony at noon.