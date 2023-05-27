Duluth FC’s Offense Explodes in 6-0 win over Joy

Next up, Duluth hosts Med City FC on Wednesday at 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC cruised to their fourth win on the season Saturday with a 6-0 victory over Joy.

The Bluegreens scored four goals in the first half thanks to Kostya Domaratskyy, followed by a pair of back to back goals by Tom Akinola. Stefan Roeb added one more before half time. Tyler Limmer capped it off with two more in the second half.

