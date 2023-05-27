Girl Scout Troop 4204 Built Shed for Wildwoods

DULUTH, Minn. — “We got started as a troop a long time ago. I joined the troupe in second grade, but back then the troop was really big,” said Piper Hamliton, one of four members of Girl Scout troop 4202. “Now the troupe is down to the four of us.”

After almost a year of hard work, planning, and dedication troop 4204 is nearing the completion of their Silver Award by fundraising and constructing a new shed for Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The Silver Award is one of the highest achievements for Girl Scouts. It represents ambition, patience, planning, and involvement in one’s community to make a lasting impact.

“One of the things about the silver award is that they need to plan everything from start to finish,” said Scout Leader Marybeth Hamilton. “It’s called a girl-lead project so they’re the ones that are doing all the planning and organization for it which is really fun to do that.”

Together as a group, the scouts knew that they wanted to do something that benefited both animals and the community, and after some research into local non-profits they found Wildwoods.

“They seem like a really cool organization,” said Piper. “People can call them with questions or get help with an animal that they find. Wildwoods kind of helps them to take care of it or just lets them know to leave it be.”

“So this Girl Scout troop is amazing. They contacted us last fall and they are working towards a badge,” said Executive Director of Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Jessica LaBumbard. “So right now they’re building a shed for our garbage and recycling and for our supplies. We lack storage space so this is a huge benefit to us. We also have bears that do come into our parking lot and do get in the garbage.”

Wildwoods specializes in animal care in northern Minnesota. They take in wounded animals and nurses them into rehabilitation to later be released in the wild. This year alone they have taken in 55 different species of animals that were injured, usually from some form of interaction with humans.

“When they show that they are sufficiently afraid of humans, when they’re able to forage and find their own food, and recognize their own species; at that point we then release them in an appropriate habitat,” said LaBumbard.

Originally, the scouts were planning on purchasing a bigger shed for Wildwoods. But after meetings with LaBumbard, they settled for a smaller shed that’s fits right for them. However, building a shed has not been as easy as they once thought.

“I don’t really have any construction experience so this is a new experience,” said Lyla Ronkainen, member of Girl Scout troop 4202. “I never actually had to build something before.”

But for these four scouts, they’re moving onto bigger and better things.

“These four scouts are in eighth grade and it’s pretty amazing,” said Marybeth. “So since they were 8 years old they all been together in this troupe.”

“I’m very proud that we’re going to be nearing competition of it,” said Ronkainen “Because I feel like we put so much effort in with all the fundraising, all the planning. So I’m very proud on completing it and it’s going to be a use to our community.”

As for Wildwoods, they’re appreciative of the new shed and are thankful for the community for continuously supporting them throughout the years.

“70% of our revenue comes directly from individuals in the community so this is work that we would absolutely would not be able to do without community support,” said LaBumbard. “We like to just educate the public on what they can do to better live with the wildlife in the area and to you know just show concern for the animals around us.”

Wildwood is always looking for volunteers and donations. They offer a limited number of volunteer positions as per DNR regulations. To know more about volunteer positions available or to just donate click here.