Memorial Day Events in The Duluth Area

DULUTH, MINN. –On Sunday and Monday, there will be Memorial Day observances throughout the area to honor those who died defending our country.

Sunday the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery Duluth will host its Memorial Day program beginning at 2:00. There will be pre-ceremony music provided by the 34th ID Boots and Brass. The cemetery is located at 4777 Highway 53.

Monday at 9:00 at the Veteran’s Memorial in Gary New Duluth there will be a ceremony to honor the sacrifices made by veterans of the far western communities of Duluth. Following the ceremony there will be refreshments at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center

American Legion Post 106 will hold a Memorial Day observance and program at 9:30 outside the Proctor Community Center.

At 10:30 in Superior, American Legion Post 45 and TREA Chapter 119 will give a presentation of wreaths at the Veteran’s Circle at Greenwood Cemetery.

In West Duluth, the annual Memorial Day parade will begin near 59th Avenue and Grand Avenue then make its way along Grand and Central Avenue before turning onto Ramsey Street where it will end. The parade starts at 12:30