Duluth Huskies Set to Begin Summer Season

The Huskies kickstart their season on the road Monday for a series with Bismarck, before returning to Wade for their Home Opener, Friday against the Minot Hot Tots.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies are back and held their first practice today as a team out at Wade Stadium before embarking on a 68 game schedule that begins on the road on Monday.

The Huskies are coming off a season where they were crowned first half champions for the first time in program history. Also, making an appearance in the Northwoods League Championship. Coach Pointer and his Huskies haven’t forgotten. In fact, 5th year field manager Marcus Pointer says after last season’s finish, guys were eager to come back to Duluth to take care of some unfinished business.

“For sure. I’ve heard it a few times, that there’s some unfinished business. A lot of these guys were eager to come back, where they kind of reached out themselves like, ‘Hey I want to come back and win one.’ So, it was good to see and knowing that a lot of guys enjoyed themselves here and eager to come back. Just to kind of continue what we’ve had going here, we’ve been in the playoffs quite a few times since I’ve been here, made two championship games but we still haven’t got that ring so that’s what we’re kind of gunning for this year,” says Pointer.

The Huskies returned 11 players from the past two seasons, including Duluth native, Joe Vos. Who like most of the guys couldn’t be more excited to step on the diamond and compete in one of the countries best college summer leagues, all while making memories along the way.

“I want to play baseball so, being able to do it here and being able to do it on such a high stage, is really nice. Not being a professional baseball player but just being able to have fans everyday, being able to have guys come out and play with you is really awesome,” says Vos.

“I’m pumped yeah. It’s my first year, I’m a freshman, so I’m just really excited for this opportunity to go out and compete in the Northwoods against some really good ball players. I love playing the game, it’s the best thing about it and being able to play a game every single day, it’s a blast,” says newcomer, freshman pitcher out of Northwest Florida State, Colin Linder.

