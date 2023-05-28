Fire Destroys Gnesen Township Structure, Injures One Man

GNESEN TOWNSHIP, MINN. — It was a busy Sunday for over a half dozen fire departments north of the Twin Ports as they responded to a structure fire near the Boulder Lake Reservoir. Local fire departments were notified of the fire just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon. The fire was in the 4300 block of Three Lakes Road in the Gnesen Township.

When crews arrived, they found the structure fully engulfed and a 70-year-old man with burns to his arms and back. He received medical care on scene, then was transported to St. Luke’s for additional treatment.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the structure is a total loss. The sheriff’s office says the fire does not appear suspicious in nature, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.

This fire took place in an area where a red flag warning was in effect this afternoon, which covered most of the Minnesota side of the northland. The Minnesota DNR has set fire dangers at very high or extreme levels, with open burning restricted until conditions improve.