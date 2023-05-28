Fresh Produce in Season Around Clover Valley Farm Trail

CLOVER VALLEY, Minn. — Growing season has just started and a band of farmers between Duluth and Two Harbors are banding together to form a farm trail.

Called the Clover Valley Farm Trail, eleven farms are setting up produce stands for people to enjoy a Sunday afternoon drive to get some fresh produce and really get to know the farmers that grow crops in our area.

“This was just a wild idea,” said Cindy Hale, co-owner of Clover Valley Farms. “This winter, a bunch of us farming friends came together. It gives people an opportunity to visit the farms, to meet us, see where we’re growing the foods.”

Inspired by the Bayfield Fruit Loop, each farm sells their own harvest like rhubarb, thyme, jams, and jellies, but some farms also sell their own unique items like wooden crafts and sheep’s wool. Throughout the summer as more crops near their time to be harvested, each farm stand will recycle through a variety of fresh, local produce.

“The season has just barely been getting started with crops and I’m still planting out until about July,” said Liz Strohmayer, the owner of SolFed Farms. “All the farms out here are a little bit different. Some farms I know specializes in certain types of crops. Our farm we grow pretty much everything that you can think to grow in Minnesota.”

It takes around 20 minutes to drive along the countryside to visit each farm. Participating farmers plan to have their stands set out on Sundays afternoons until 5 p.m. through the end of October.