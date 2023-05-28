Motorcyclist Injured After Struck By Car in Washburn County

SARONA, Wis. – An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was one was struck by a vehicle in Washburn County last Friday.

The accident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 253 at Sheldon Tower Drive near Sarona.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the motorcyclist was slowing down to enter a driveway when it was struck from behind by a car.

The motorcyclists was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No update has been provided on his condition during the past weekend.

The two people inside the car at the time of the accident were not injured.

The State Patrol continues to investigate.