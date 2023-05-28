Woman Injured Due to Possible Hit and Run Near Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a possible hit and run accident that injured one person near Lincoln Park.

It happened around 5:15 Saturday morning, May 27, 2023, near the intersection of West 21st Avenue and 5th Street.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They have not provided details regarding who or what caused the accident. Their investigation remains active and ongoing.