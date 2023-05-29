2 People Airlifted To Hospital After Structure Fire In Makinen Township

MAKINEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — 2 people were airlifted to the hospital after a structure fire happened early Monday morning in Makinen Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says responding agencies were called out to a structure fire in Unorganized Township 56R-16, Southeast of Eveleth at 4:05 a.m.

Police say flames were coming from the outside of the home and that all residents were able to get out of the house.

2 adults suffered severe burns, according to a press release. One was airlifted to a Duluth hospital, and the other was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit.

2 other people suffered less serious burns and were transported to local area hospitals.

Police say the structure was deemed a total loss. The cause is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office.