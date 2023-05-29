Brighton Beach Work to Resume

DULUTH, Minn. –The process to complete park and costal work at Brighton Beach will resume Tuesday.

Work has been ongoing for the past several years after a mini-master plan update was approved in 2019.

Construction of park amenities and landscape restoration should be completed by the fall.

Access to the lake-walk through Brighton Beach will remain open, but plan on temporary closures at times.

Not all work will be completed this year, as the city says road construction will start next summer.

That means no events, programming, or reservation will be allowed until the fall of 2023 at the earliest.