Duluth Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — All across America today, millions remembered those who died while serving their country. The Memorial Day parade in West Duluth was part of that.

A variety of people walked with our veterans such as business owners and charitable groups. One of them was the Twin Ports Ghostbusters, a charity group who just launched last year.

They do events like birthday parties and weddings. All the money they make goes directly to Ronald McDonald House. Co-Founder Jeremy Dickson tells us why he wears the flight suit.

“It means a lot ’cause my cousin had Leukemia and spent time at the Ronald McDonald House and Jay actually spent time at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Jeremy Dickson, Co-Founder Twin Ports Ghostbusters.

Dickson is proud to walk with a group of people who share the same passion. Co-Founder Matt Rasmussen shares what they hope to achieve.

“We really want to increase awareness of not just there are ghostbusters in the area, but of what our cause is and we want to get our message out in new and unique ways this year and we already kind of done that with a few different events,” said Matt Rasmussen, Co-Founder Twin Ports Ghostbusters.

The Ghostbusters raised $4 thousand dollars last year. If you like to send donation to Ronald McDonald House you can access this link.