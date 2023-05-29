FDLTCC Narrows President Search to Two Finalists

FDLTCC President Finalists Anita Hanson (left) and Kim Spoor (right) are the two finalists to be Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The number of candidates that could be the next president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is down to two.

A search advisory committee selected Anita Hanson and Kimberly Spoor as finalists.

Anita Hanson is FDLTCC’s current Acting President, and has been with the college since 1994. She began her career as a faculty counselor and disability services coordinator through 2008. Other positions she has served at FDLTCC include Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management, Dean of Student Services, Faculty Counselor and Disability Services Coordinator, Interim Dean of Student Services and Disability Services Coordinator, and Faculty Counselor, Disability Services Coordinator, and Athletic Director. She is also an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Kimberly Spoor has served FDLTCC as Dean of Education since 2020. Previously, she served Capella University from 2002 to 2020 in several capacities including Academic Director of Accreditation and Program Quality, Academic Director of Accreditation, and faculty chair for several departments. She also served the College of St. Scholastica from 1998 to 2003, which included Director of the Ojibwe Culture and Language Education Program, the Director of Student Affairs and Teacher Education, and an instructor and assistant professor. She is also an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa.

Each will take part in a campus visit this week, Spoor on Tuesday and Hanson on Wednesday, where they will meet with administrators and faculty during the morning, as well as students and the public during the afternoon.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities’ Board of Trustees will consider who Chancellor Devinder Malhotra recommends during their meeting on June 21.

The new President is expected to start July 1.