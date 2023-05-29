Greenwood Cemetery Hosts Superior’s Memorial Day Events

SUPERIOR, WISC. — In Superior, the Memorial Day program was held at the Greenwood Cemetery.

The program included speeches, a presentation of wreaths by local organizations, the raising of the flag, a processional, and more. All to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives serving in the U.S. military.

The Memorial Day address was given by a 30-year retired Navy veteran and member of the American Legion Post 435, Troy Magnuson. He was proud to share why we observe this special day. “Really what my speech was about was never forget our history, and why we’re here on Memorial Day, and why we have a 3-day weekend, and why we have freedom. So, that’s really why I did the speech today,” said Magnuson.

This Memorial Day service is held every year and is possible only with the help of many volunteers who make it happen.