Knowing Your Neighbors: A+ Garden Center

SAGINAW, Minn. — A+ Garden Center has provided the Northland with fresh grown plants, flowers and crops since 2008, and this spring the family owned business is seeing an increase in customers after a large expansion.

“The garden center of course has been our customer’s favorite, we went from 4,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet of retail space, and now we have over an acre of growing space now,” said Tabatha Beier A+ Garden Center owner.

Along with more plants being available, the parking lot was also renovated and can now fit more than 100 cars.

The Garden Center grows 90 percent of the products they sell. These include from vegetables, hanging baskets, house plants, and much more.

The recent roller coaster of temperatures in the area had the center learning to adapt on the fly.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge when it’s very cloudy in the spring, especially March and April, but as long as you keep heat going and space your plants, we are able to keep everything good and healthy,” said Beier.

Owner Tabatha Beier says that this time of the season is the most popular and customers are rushing in to grab some of their favorite fresh grown products.

“Everybody is ready to get their hands dirt and start planting, we go from zero to one hundred right away, but I think we are able to keep the shelves full, we do have a lot of products in our grower house, and we definitely get shipments three to five times a week,” said Beier.

The A+ main facility is just outside Duluth in Saginaw. The owners wanted to get their products in people’s hands quicker, so they have a pop-up shop at the Kenwood shopping center. The pop-up carries many of it’s most popular items.

“The idea was that we are a little bit far from town, it’s not a bad drive, but we are and we wanted to bring closer to our clientele,” said Beier.

The main garden center in Saginaw is open 7 days a week, and employees are on hand to help shoppers and give advice and tips for growing or keeping their plants healthy and growing.

“I always tell my customers, pick a day of the week and always feed your plant that day, that at least once, it will definitely make differences in the quality and the results of your baskets, all your floor pots, and your vegetable gardening,” said Beier.

A+ also has a landscaping service, and many different kinds of bulk material from rock to mulch are available to be delivered.