People Enjoy Memorial Day At Lester Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Memorial Day brought some nice weather to Duluth and surrounding areas, getting people outdoors

Lester Park was a very popular spot today, dozens of people got outside for the holiday.

The water might still be a little cold but that wasn’t stopping a group of girls from jumping in the Lester River.

Kids rushed to the the playground and even mountain bikers got out on some of the local trails.

But the fun didn’t stop there as some groups enjoyed lawn games, and others enjoyed some grilled food, and of course some people were just out for an evening stroll.