St. Scholastica Hammer Thrower Lily Beneke Takes Home All-American Honor

Beneke is the second woman in program history to earn All-American status.

ROCHESTER, New York.- St. Scholastica Lily Beneke earned All-America honors for the first time in her career on Saturday.

She made that possible in the hammer throw on the final day of the 2023 NCAA D3 Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

On Beneke’s final throw of the contest, she recorded a distance of 56.84 meters, which was good enough to place her 3rd overall.

Beneke is the second woman in program history to earn All-American status.