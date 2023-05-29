UMD’s Cailee Peterson Achieves All-American Status at D2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

PUEBLO, Colorado.- UMD mid-distance runner Cailee Peterson had a weekend to remember.

On Saturday, Peterson would place fourth in the finals of the 1500 meter at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She finished with a time of 4:38.82 to earn All-American status and become the third All-American in program history in the 1500m.

The previous Bulldog to achieve that honor was Emi Trost in 2017 and 2015. Before that, it was Michelle SanCartier in 2010.