UWS Pitcher Ryan Rodriguez Earns All-Region Honors to Cap Off Career

This past season, Rodriguez posted a 6-2 record with an earned run average of 2.59.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- UWS left-handed pitcher Ryan Rodriguez was named to the All-Region 3rd team on Monday by D3baseball.com.

This past season, Rodriguez posted a 6-2 record with an earned run average of 2.59.

As for his career with the Yellowjackets, he went 23-13 in 59 appearances, including 52 starts.

He would also strike out 345 hitters.

This is the first time Rodriguez has received the honor from the website.