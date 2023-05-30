$10K Reward Offered In I-Falls Arson Investigation

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – An arson investigation is underway in I-Falls, and police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.

The fire happened in an apartment unit on the 300 block of 5th Street during the early morning hours Friday, according to I-Falls police on Tuesday.

The call was originally reported as a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from an apartment.

Firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured.

You’re urged to call 911 if you know anything.