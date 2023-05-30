7AA Baseball: Esko & Duluth Marshall Go 2-0 to Open Up Section Tournament Play

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko baseball team opened up 7AA tournament play with two wins on Tuesday.

In their first game of the day, the Eskomos would top Two Harbors by a final of 12 to 1.

Following that game, Esko earned another victory against Mora, 10-0.

In other 7AA tournament play, Duluth Marshall also earned two victories.

The Hilltoppers defeated Rush City 10-0 and Proctor 3-1.

Esko will next host Pine City on Thursday at 11 AM in the quarterfinals.

As for Duluth Marshall, they will travel to play Rock Ridge at 2 PM on Thursday.