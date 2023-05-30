7AA Softball: Proctor Edges Rock Ridge 5-1 to Secure Spot in Title Game, Rematch Set for Thursday
Proctor and Rock Ridge's rematch is set for 4 PM on Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Proctor softball team earned the first spot of the Section 7AA title game on Tuesday, defeating Rock Ridge 5 to 1.
Following that contest, the Wolverines then had to face Esko in a win or go home elimination game.
Rock Ridge would get the best of the Eskomos 16 to 3 to earn the 2nd and final spot in the 7AA title game.
Proctor and Rock Ridge is set for 4 PM on Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.
Rock Ridge must beat Proctor twice in order to win the Section Championship.