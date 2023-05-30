Duluth Enduro Mountain Bike Series Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. — Despite some rain, over 100 mountain bikers hit the trails at Hartley Nature Center for the first race of the Duluth Enduro Series.

The series kicked off today with a 2-stage individually timed race on some of Hartley’s most popular trails.

Each racer had a chip that timed their downhill portions, which were only a fraction of the full ride.

There are seven races taking place every other week, hitting different trails systems around the Duluth area.

The races have different skill levels, from beginner to advanced, bringing out many young riders to the competition.

“It’s really cool to see our community growing we’ve got a lot of kids that have grown up now with the Duluth Traverse and all the other bike trails we’ve built over the past 10-15 years, and the level of talent that some of these kids have is really incredible to watch, some of our fastest racers are in our 15 to 16 year old group,” said Ansel Schimpff, COGSS Trail Director.

The next enduro race takes place at Spirit Mountain June 13th. Throughout the summer the series will also hit the Piedmont trails, Mont Du Lac, and Lester Park.

Racers need to be a member of COGGS to take part.