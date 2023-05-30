First Cruise Ship of 2023 Arrives in Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. — We can now cross off another sign of summer arriving here in the Northland. At 6:05 am this morning, the first cruise ship of 2023 slid under the lift bridge ahead of a fiery sunrise. The Viking Octantis along with its 268 passengers were here just for the day, giving passengers the opportunity to head up to Glensheen or visit the Train Museum. After a nearly 10 year hiatus, this is now the second year we get to see cruise ships back on the Great Lakes bringing people to the city of Duluth.

“It’s exciting to have the cruise ships back on the Great Lakes. It’s a great opportunity for the passengers to get to see the beautiful cities, Duluth being one of the prominent cities, and have time to go in and see if this is a place they want to come back to and visit in the future. As these people came to shore they were very excited to be here. Friendly faces, excited to get out and see what Duluth has to offer,” said Shawn O’Dougherty with Great Lake Shore Excursions.

This is the first of seven Viking cruises that will be stopping in Duluth through September. Four of these stops will be part of a new option for passengers that can either start or end their cruise here in Duluth. American Queen Voyages will also be making two stops in Duluth this summer. They don’t have tenders like the Viking cruise ships so they will be docking at one of the piers.