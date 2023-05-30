Former UMD Forward Brooke Olson Joins Gophers as Graduate Manager

The five-year forward just capped off her Bulldog career in April, in which she helped lead UMD to their first-ever National Title game.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- Four time All-American and UMD forward Brooke Olson is making the next step in her basketball career.

Olson recently joined the University of Minnesota coaching staff as a Graduate Manager.

She’s the first Bulldog in program history to be a four-time All-American.

She was also named the CSC’s Division II All-America Player of the Year for this past season.