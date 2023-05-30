Superior Softball Stays Hot Advancing to Sectional Finals

Next up, No. 1 Superior will head to Marshfield to take on No. 2 Stevens Point in the Sectional Final, that game is set for 5 PM on Thursday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team downed D.C. Everest 3-0 on Tuesday at home, in the Sectional Semifinal.

Senior Emma Raye blasted two home-runs, combining for all three of the Spartans runs. While, Senior Haley Zembo got the job done in the circle, tossing the one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts.

Next up, No. 1 Superior will head to Marshfield to take on No. 2 Stevens Point in the Sectional Final, that game is set for 5 PM on Thursday.