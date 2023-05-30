Superior’s Daynen Lull Commits to Play College Hoops at Morton College
Lull was a Lake Superior Conference Honorable Mention after averaging 11 points per game and seven rebounds per game.
SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior forward Daynen Lull made his college commitment on Monday.
Lull announced he will be suiting up for Morton College, a junior college program in Illinois.
He also played a huge role in helping the Spartans win a region final and advance to the sectional final.