Superior’s Daynen Lull Commits to Play College Hoops at Morton College

Lull was a Lake Superior Conference Honorable Mention after averaging 11 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior forward Daynen Lull made his college commitment on Monday.

Lull announced he will be suiting up for Morton College, a junior college program in Illinois.

Lull was a Lake Superior Conference Honorable Mention after averaging 11 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

He also played a huge role in helping the Spartans win a region final and advance to the sectional final.