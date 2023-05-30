DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will be closures and traffic impacts on I-35 as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.

Crews are working to pour bridge deck, causing reduced lanes and temporary closures.

Below is the list of impacts from MnDOT:

Wednesday, May 31, at 9 a.m., traffic will be placed in two-lane, two-way configuration on the southbound side of I-35.

Wednesday, May 31, between approximately 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., I-35 will temporarily close in both directions from Garfield Avenue to 27 th Avenue West.

Avenue West. Thursday, June 1, between approximately 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., I-35 will temporarily close in both directions from Garfield Avenue to 27th Avenue West.

During the full closures, northbound I-35 traffic will be detoured to the Highway 2 Bong Bridge into Superior, then follow I-535. Southbound traffic will exit at 5th Avenue West and Lake Avenue and use city streets. After work over the southbound lanes is completed, northbound and southbound traffic will be moved back into two-lane, two-way configuration on the southbound lanes of I-35. On Friday, June 2, at approximately 12 p.m., I-35 traffic will reopen to two lanes of traffic in each direction.

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/. For information on other projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.