Van Carrying 10 People Collides With Car In Barron County, Killing Teen, Man

Two people were killed in Wisconsin when a van carrying 10 occupants and a car with four occupants collided Monday evening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the car traveling west on County Road A near Ridgeland, struck the van going north on Highway 25 around 5:52 p.m.

Two of the occupants of the van, a 54-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were killed in the crash. Three other people in the van, a 54-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital. They are in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the rest of the van’s occupants as well as the car’s occupants suffered minor to serious injuries and were driven to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.