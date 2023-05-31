Brett Skinner Departs Wilderness for Fargo Force Head Coaching Job

Skinner led the Wilderness to a 35-18-3-4 record, which included a berth in the NAHL Robertson Cup Semifinals.

FARGO, ND.- For the 2nd consecutive off-season, the Minnesota Wilderness will be looking for a new head coach.

On Wednesday, Brett Skinner accepted the head coaching position for the Fargo Force of the USHL.

In his lone season, Skinner led the Wilderness to a 35-18-3-4 record, which included a berth in the NAHL Robertson Cup Semifinals.

It was the first time since the 2014-2015 season that the Wilderness have made the semifinals.

Before his time in Cloquet, Skinner was an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Stampede.