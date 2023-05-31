Coffee Conversation: The Importance of Youth Programming Options in the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — As the 2023 school year comes to a close, kids are gearing up for summer break. However, most parents continue working through the summer months, and some families turn to youth programming options to help keep kids entertained, engaged, and in a structured environment at little-to-no costs.

The Family Freedom Center / Neighborhood Youth Services is a nonprofit organization that serves as a safe space for kids to gather, recreate, and learn in-and-out of the school year. Operations Director Pez Davila joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the importance of youth centers year-round and, especially, in the summer.

While the center offers a range of fun programming, it also provides opportunities for children and families to learn about financial literacy, technology, entrepreneurism, agriculture and trade-skills and more.

