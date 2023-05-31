Former Bulldog Caroline Ouellette to be Inducted Into IIHF Hall of Fame

She is the 2nd Bulldog in program history to be named to the IIHF Hall of Fame.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former Bulldog forward Caroline Ouellette has been named to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame for the class of 2023.

Ouellette was a standout at UMD as she was awarded All-American honors twice. She also was the Frozen Four Most Valuable Player in 2003 after helping lead UMD to their 3rd national title.

Ouellette was able to get it done on the national stage as well, winning gold four times for Team Canada.

