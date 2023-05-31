Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial Districts Celebrates National Treatment Court Month

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District, which serves the Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties, is celebrating national treatment court month.

As part of the event a panel discussion took place to learn how treatment courts improve lives and helps break the cycle of addiction. Which means, instead of sending people to jail, the drug court uses a treatment-based approach to help offenders maintain their sobriety.

The panel answered questions about their roles in the program and how it has benefited those who receive the treatment.

Judge Jill Eichenwald said one of her favorite things about drug court is watching people re-build relationships with their family.

“They have hurt a lot of people along the way, and they have hurt the people who love them the most. And they have hurt people that they would love the most. And watching them rebuild those relationships to regain trust by their actions cause it’s the only way that it happens is just incredibly rewarding to watch and it’s a healing really of society,” said Eichenwald.

A treatment court graduate talked about all the support she received going through the program.

“I’m sad and mad at myself for my poor decisions, but after going through drug court and learning new skills and new ways, I’ve learned that I’m not mad at myself because that brought me to who I am today. And if it wasn’t for the team I don’t know where I’d be,” said Kelly, a treatment court graduate.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also delivered a proclamation highlighting the accomplishments of the district’s treatment court.