MnDOT Provides Tips On Driving Through Construction Zones

NORTHERN MINNESOTA — For Minnesota, the summer weather means drivers may encounter construction zones.

And in Northern Minnesota there are 26 construction projects that will be taking place throughout the summer.

The biggest project is the Twin Ports Interchange, and other projects include bridgework on Highway 61, and roadwork on Highway 53 and Highway 2.

Because of all that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to stay safe when driving in those zones.

“We really want people to slow down, take it easy. Work zones will change, they might not be the same way when you drove through them the last time. There’s detours going up across the state. Things are constantly moving, it’s an evolving situation, and really just slowdown is the biggest thing, pay attention to what’s going on around you,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator.

MnDOT officials say distracted driving is one of the main causes of crashes in construction zones.

“We do see crashes in work zones. It’s primarily that if someone’s not paying attention and distracted. So, the distractions really make a difference. So, paying attention to what’s going on around you, might be stops, suddenly stop, or a quicker merge, or a turn, and we just want everyone to be safe out there,” said Nelson.

MnDOT says use the zipper merge when driving into a work zone. If you’d like to see the latest traffic impacts, click here.