Pritchard’s Lone Goal Lifts Duluth FC Past Med City FC 1-0

DULUTH, Minn.- All it would take was one goal to decide a winner between Med City FC and Duluth FC on Wednesday.

In the 67th minute, Liam Pritchard would give the BlueGreens the lead and the lead for good.

Duluth FC improves to 5-0 and will next play at Dakota Fusion FC on June 3rd.