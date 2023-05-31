Suspect’s Gun Discharges During Stolen Vehicle Call In Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown police are investigating an incident in which a gun was fired.
It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers located a stolen vehicle there.
Police said a 42-year-old man from Silver Bay left Walmart and got inside the vehicle.
As police approached, a single round from a firearm discharged inside the vehicle, according to police.
Authorities said the suspect fired the weapon and the bullet grazed his head.
The man was taken to St. Luke’s for treatment. A condition report was not released Wednesday.
Hermantown police said the man will face criminal charges of receiving stolen property.
No officers were hurt.