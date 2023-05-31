Twin Ports Interchange: Haines Road Detour To Be Rerouted Starting June 1

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers will encounter closures and a new detour starting June 1 at Haines Road.

It is all part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, as Haines Road has been used as a detour route for it.

Now MnDOT says due to the CN Railroad needing to make repairs to the railroad crossing, Haines Road in West Duluth will close at the crossing near Haines Road and 40th Avenue West meet. That is near the intersection of West 8th Street.

Drivers will encounter signs of where the new detour route is at. MnDOT says the detour will follow the Street, 57th Avenue West, Highland Street, Getchell Road, Stebner Road and Morris Thomas Road.

Work is expected to last through June 6.