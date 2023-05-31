Worker Randomly Attacked In Railyard Of Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — A manager at the North Shore Scenic Railroad received multiple bruises after he was randomly attacked outside the Duluth Depot.

The crime happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the Depot’s railyard.

The Duluth Police Department’s public information officer told FOX 21 a 26-year-old Duluth man who is known to police assaulted the 70-year-old employee.

The official said charges are pending, including trespassing. No other details were provided as of Wednesday evening.

The victim told FOX 21 the suspect randomly started to “pummel me with repeated blows.”

The victim was eventually able to run away.

“I turned my back to walk away and he started to pummel me with repeated blows and I have two lumps on head. I turned and he was trying to punch me in the face and stomach. At that point I took off running. He followed me but when I got close to the building he turned and ran the other way,” the victim told FOX 21.

North Shore Scenic Railroad officials said they actually called police earlier in the day after the same suspect threatened their volunteers in the railyard saying he had a knife.

They’ve also seen the suspect for weeks passing through the railyard to a nearby homeless encampment under I-35.

When asked if the suspect is homeless, the police spokesperson would only confirm the suspect is a “Duluth resident.”

Below is the official statement sent to FOX 21 from the police department Wednesday after inquiring about the incident: