Cloquet Police Department Asking For Help In Finding Missing 82-Year-Old Man

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old man named Larry Edward Kallberg.

Police say Kallberg was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving his house in his vehicle. He drives a 2009 Beige colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a Minnesota license plate.

Kallberg is described as 5’7″, 185 1lbs, and has grey hair. He was wearing black carpenter type pants, a black polo with navy blue strips, and white shoes when he was last seen.

Kallberg is not believed to be in immediate danger, according to a press release.

Police say to call 911, message the Cloquet Police Department Facebook page, or text TIP CLOQUET PD with a message to 888777 with information.