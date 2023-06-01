‘Crêpes Amour’ Stationary Food Truck Opens Outside North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn. — European flavors are now frying up inside a new food truck that’s on wheels but isn’t on the move.

It’s stationed behind the Duluth Depot, but with a broken engine. Other than that, it’s in mint condition.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad purchased the truck as a walk-up eatery for train riders and locals, like downtown workers.

But not being in the food biz, NSSR put out a call for someone to operate inside.

That’s where Crêpes Amour became a reality.

If you’ve never had crêpes, owner Lind Nervick breaks down the delicious dishes on her first day of operation Thursday:

“So, your traditional sweet crêpes has fruit, chocolate and whipped cream. And the savory crêpes … is very unique because it has cheese that is crispy and then there’s also choices of chicken, bacon, ranch, and then I make a special dressing that I put on it, secret dressing because it’s secrete love, and it’s just really fun to do this,” Nervick said.

For the kids, there’s a peanut butter and jelly crêpes and a hotdog-rolled crêpes.

There’s also options from Duluth’s Best Bread, like homemade pretzels and croissants.

Crêpes Amour is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You don’t need to by a train ticket to enjoy the food and sit on the patio to eat.