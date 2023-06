Duluth Wolfpack Boys Handle Champlin Park for Spot in 7A Semifinals

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team began postseason play on Thursday with a win, defeating Champlin Park 12 to 4.

Next up for Duluth, they’ll play Centennial in the semifinals on Tuesday.