MLWR Softball Crowned Section 7A Champion for Second Straight Season

The Rebels made history last season making it to the State Tournament for the first time in program history, now making their way to Mankato for the second straight season.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Moose Lake/Willow River softball team earned the 5-0 shut out win over Silver Bay, Thursday afternoon, claiming the Section 7A Title.

MLWR will wait for their opponent in the Class A State Tournament, set to begin next Thursday.