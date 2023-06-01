Prep Baseball: Esko & Hermantown Advance to Respective Section Semifinals

Esko will next meet up with Rock Ridge on Tuesday. As for Hermantown, they'll host Grand Rapids on Saturday.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko baseball team continued Section 7AA tournament play on Thursday with another win as they defeated Pine City 14 to 3.

The Eskomos would have four home runs, including one from senior Cale Haugen.

Esko will next meet up with Rock Ridge on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket semifinals at Wade Stadium.

The Wolverines would walk-off against Duluth Marshall 3 to 2 in nine innings on Thursday.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 2 PM.

In 7AAA, Hermantown would protect their home diamond with a 7-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld in the quarterfinals.

The Hawks will next host Grand Rapids on Saturday in the winner’s bracket semifinals. First pitch is at 2 PM.