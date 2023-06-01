Proctor Softball Win in Extra Inning Walk Off Fashion to Claim 7AA Championship

The Rails had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Junior Emma Shelton was the hero with a two-out, walk-off single lifting her team to victory.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Proctor softball team is headed back to the Class AA State Tournament for the second consecutive year, after knocking off Rock Ridge 4-3 in nine innings.

Next up, the Rails await seeding in the Class AA State Tournament.