Spectrum Partners With Ovation TV To Award Duluth Art Institute

DULUTH, Minn. — Spectrum and Ovation TV Presented a $10,000 check to the Duluth Art Institute Wednesday night. The Stand for the Arts Award recognizes organizations doing work with injustice.

The Duluth Art Institute hosted their annual member show. This year they voted in a new board member before receiving the Stand for the Arts Award.

The Executive Director says the institute works on providing equity and amplifying artists who are marginalized. Their work with decolonizing the art world and creating an inclusive space is what inspired the Award to go to them.

The Board President announced that they are the only BIPOC led arts organization in both Board and Executive director positions in the nation.

“And we’ve been very fortunate. Many of our members and folks who notice what we’re doing are so happy and excited to have us doing this work to provide this pathway for justice and equity and recognizing that decolonization, diversity, inclusion, all of those things are really important,” said Christina Woods, Executive Director.

After the award ceremony over 120 pieces of art were highlighted from local artists to the national scale. Each year they vote on a piece to put on exhibition.