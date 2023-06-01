Superior Softball Heading to State for 2nd Consecutive Year

Next up for the Spartans, they'll open up state tournament play next Thursday. Opponent and time is TBD.

MARSHFIELD, Wis.- The Superior softball team is heading to state for the 2nd consecutive season.

On Thursday, the Spartans would walk-off against Spash 1-0 to win the D1 WIAA Sectional Final.

Gaabi Saari played hero in the bottom of the 7th as she had the game-winning hit.

Next up for the Spartans, they’ll open up state tournament play next Thursday. Opponent and time is TBD.