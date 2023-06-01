Superior Softball Heading to State for 2nd Consecutive Year

Next up for the Spartans, they'll open up state tournament play next Thursday. Opponent and time is TBD.
Neil Vierzba,

MARSHFIELD, Wis.- The Superior softball team is heading to state for the 2nd consecutive season.

On Thursday, the Spartans would walk-off against Spash 1-0 to win the D1 WIAA Sectional Final.

Gaabi Saari played hero in the bottom of the 7th as she had the game-winning hit.

Next up for the Spartans, they’ll open up state tournament play next Thursday. Opponent and time is TBD.

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90