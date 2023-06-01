Toward Zero Deaths Workshop Focuses On Reducing Traffic Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota is working hard with first responders and engineers to reduce the number of traffic related deaths.

The Towards Zero Death workshop is recognizing 20 years of saving lives. Law enforcement is working with engineers and emergency responders to make Minnesota Roads a safe environment. In the meetings they work on strategizing and ways to educate before accidents occur.

Captain Charles Lemon with the Minnesota State Patrol says the leading causes of disaster are speed, seatbelts, distraction, and impairment.

“One death is too much, when you look at what we’re trying to accomplish with Toward Zero Death it means that no families will have to have us come to their house and inform them that their life has basically changed forever. That a loved one isn’t coming home, a loved one won’t be at that table for the holidays. We just want people to be safe and take precautions and put your cellphone away when you’re in the car, go a safe speed, put that seatbelt on the minute you get in that car and don’t drive if you have been taking drugs or drinking alcohol,” said Lemon.

103 fatalities have occurred statewide, 10 of those happened in the Duluth region. Roads are improving as the numbers are 22% lower than last year.