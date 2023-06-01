Wilderness Wing Kevin Marx Noren to Play College Hockey at Northern Michigan
CLOQUET, Minn.- Wilderness Wing Kevin Marx Noren is making the jump to the college ranks next season.
On Thursday, Noren announced his commitment to Northern Michigan.
He’s coming off a breakout year where he tallied 33 goals and 26 assists for a total of 59 points on the season.
Noren also played a big role in getting the Wilderness to the semifinals as he would accumulate 10 points in the postseason.