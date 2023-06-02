2 Creative Businesses Combined, Now Open In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior is expanding with 2 new businesses that are now open.

Located off of Tower Avenue in the back of Blue Arrow Boutique, Alchemy and Botany are two shops that have combined together.

One is called Alchemy by AnndreasArt and features crystals and permanent jewelry, as well as aura photography, which gives you a 23-page report to get to know yourself better.

“So, it’ll tell you the energy levels of all your chakras, your stress level in that moment of time, how balanced your energy is. So, that’s a benefit, but it is also kind of one of those ways to get to know yourself a little better. The report just by reading your energy will show you some of your strengths and some of your weaknesses,” said Anndrea Ploeger, owner of Alchemy by AnndreasArt.

The other shop is Botany Hippie Houseplants. Where you can stop in and pick out many different items to brighten up your space. The owner says there are many benefits to having plants in your home.

“It’s a way to invite nature in. It allows you to have a more steady relationship with nature if you’re not able to be out and about all that much, if you’re like crazy busy,” said Kate Stone, owner of Hippie Houseplants.

Alchemy and Botany are open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.