All the Buzz in the Northland this Weekend (6/2)
NORTHLAND — If you wanna know all the buzz this weekend, here’s a list of events swarming through the northland.
Weekend of Fri, June 2 – Sun, June 4.
- Duluth: Animal Allies ‘Walk for Animals’ event at Bayfront Park with vendors, food, booths, and more. 9-12 am.
- Duluth: Kick off the summer reading program with Duluth Huskies baseball players. Kids can hear stories read by the team at Wade Stadium from 10-11:30 am.
- Hermantown: Raise the Barre ballet studio presents its spring recital at the Hermantown High School Theater. 6 pm.
- Babbitt: Up North Craft & Vendor Show is taking place at the Municipal Building. Onsite you’ll find; crafts, baked goods, raffle drawings, books, and DVD’s. 8 am – 2 pm.
- Baudette: Check out the Willie Walleye Weekend event featuring a 5k race, all-star wrestling, autocross, vendors, and beyond.